Willow Showrunner Shares Promising Season 2 Update

The first season of Willow came to an end last week, and fans of the fantasy series are eager to find out if it will be getting a second season. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan recently addressed the finale's cliffhangers, and previously shared that he's "begging" Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy to let them continue. During a recent interview with Radio Times, Kasdan said there's still no official word on a series renewal, but he did provide a promising update.

Kasdan revealed that conversations with Lucasfilm and Disney+ about a second season of Willow are "going good" and that the team is "eager to do it." He added, "It's a strange and unpredictable time here in Hollywood. You see it all over the industry – there are shows that were well on their way to moving forward that haven't, shows that never expected to be in a second season that are – so you never know where you're going to be and you never know where the world is going to end up in a year or whatever."

"But I will tell you that these things take so long to get going and then to make that the attitude and the support from Lucasfilm has been: 'We definitely want to keep telling these stories, but we don't know what the future holds,'" Kasdan explained.

When Is Willow: Behind the Magic Coming to Disney+?

While we may still be waiting on news about a second season, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about Willow is coming to Disney+ this month. Willow: Behind the Magic debuts on the streaming site on January 25th. You can read Lucasfilm's description of Willow bellow:

"The story of Willow began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes – which includes a now-grown Elora, who has just learned of her prodigious birthright – on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible. "Willow" also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. The writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor."

Are you hoping Willow will return? Tell us in the comments!