Winona Ryder Officially Joins Wednesday Season 3, Confirming Tim Burton’s Stranger Things Replacement

From the start, it’s been clear that Tim Burton’s Wednesday is really Netflix’s best Stranger Things replacement. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the show is perfectly designed to blend supernatural horror with teen action. Although Season 2’s viewership dropped, it still dominated Netflix’s official figures during the second half of 2025. Work on Season 3 had already begun when that second season released, meaning we can expect a faster turnover this time around.

Now, Netflix has officially confirmed that Stranger Things star Winona Ryder – Hollywood royalty in her own right – is joining Wednesday Season 3.

Winona Ryder is joining the cast of Wednesday Season 3! pic.twitter.com/TSAOU2A80i — Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2026

This will make Wednesday Season 3 something of a welcome reunion for Ryder. She’ll be reuniting with Tim Burton himself, who seems delighted at Ryder’s addition to the show. “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world,” Burton said in an official statement. “And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.” Ryder will also be working with Jenna Ortega, her fellow Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star.

Wednesday Season 3 Promises To Expand The Addams Family

Ryder is the second new addition to be confirmed for Wednesday Season 3, following the casting of Eva Green as Wednesday’s mysterious Aunt Ophelia. The stakes are higher than ever before, with the end of Wednesday Season 2 suggesting we’re going to be learning even more about the Addams family’s background going forward. Ophelia has precognitive powers, and she apparently believes that Wednesday must die.

All this raises the question of just what role Ryder will be playing. It’s possible she’ll be associated with Nevermore, perhaps a new member of staff (given the academy appears to be having something of a “Defense Against the Dark Arts” trope, where teachers and even headteachers are lucky to survive a year’s tenure). Alternatively, she may well have been cast as another member of the vast Addams family tree. Netflix is currently keeping quiet about Ryder’s role.

One thing’s for sure; Netflix’s Stranger Things replacement is picking up steam for Season 3, and Ryder’s casting underlines the point. She really is Hollywood royalty, one of the most accomplished actors in the horror genre, and her star has risen even higher after her performance as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. Netflix will be delighted to have kept her on board, especially given she has such a good history with Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega. It will be thrilling to see who else is cast for this next season.

