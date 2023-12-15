Wonka Review and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Reactions

In this ComicBook Nation Podcast ep, we review Timothee Chalamet in Wonka and Reacher S2. PLUS, we look at first reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon!

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka and Disney's new Percy Jackson TV series – then we break down the reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. We also talk about Reacher season 2, the new trailers for Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, holiday toys and games, and new comics!

Reacher Season 2 Review

(Photo: Prime Video)

In his review of Amazon's Reacher Season 2, friend to show and film critic "Turn Up" Charlie Ridgley said the following:

Reacher Season 2 ups the ante in terms of its action and set pieces. It's got the same balance of humor, heart, and excitement as the first season, but the big moments here go so much bigger...The stunt and effects teams on Reacher do such a great job of proving you don't need to spend every dime you can get your hands on to make effective action sequences that keep you on the edge of your seat. Reacher isn't just one of Prime Video's biggest original shows; it's also one of its very best. Ritchson is at his very best and he's surrounded by a stellar cast and crew that continually go to great lengths to create the kind of action drama TV fans miss so dearly. Rating: 4.5 out of 5

(Photo: Producer Pete)

