WWE’s Becky Lynch Gets Personal with Burn of the Year (And This Feud Is Going to Rule)

WWE’s Becky Lynch has enjoyed an exceptional run over the past few months, and at SummerSlam, The Man added another impressive defense of her Women’s Intercontinental Championship to her resume thanks to a win over Lyra Valkyria. By the end of the match, not only had Lynch managed to take down Valkyria, but she also closed the door on Valkyria being able to challenge for the Title again as long as she is Champion. Lynch wouldn’t have to wait long for her next challenger though, as after hitting the ring on tonight’s Monday Night Raw, she was confronted by another major superstar. Not one to be outshone, Lynch got personal and delivered what is easily the biggest burn of the year, and if this first clash is any indication, this feud is going to be fantastic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch came out to the ring to address the crowd after her win over Valkyria, and after once again reminding everyone that she is the greatest of all time, Lynch said it was time to put Valkyria in the rearview mirror and focus on new challengers. She would get exactly that when Nikki Bella’s music hit, but she wasn’t expecting what Bella had to say.

Play video

Bella started things off rather congratulatory, saying that she’s always admired her talent, and that was partly why she decided to step away from the ring, as she was confident that Lynch had the talent to hold the division up in her absence. Lynch was struck by the compliment and said she always admired Bella as well, but then things took a turn.

Bella revealed that she used to think that, but she doesn’t feel that way any longer now that she’s had to watch Lynch hold the rest of the division down. Bella said she didn’t buy all the BS, and she saw right through her. Bella then called Lynch a liar and said Lynch was just like her liar husband, Seth Rollins, though she said that, unlike Rollins, no one believes Lynch’s lies.

As you might expect, Lynch didn’t take too kindly to Bella referring to her husband, and she hit back in a truly hilarious and quite personal way. Lynch said, “Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. But wait a minute, at one point, that would’ve been you and your…”, and the crowd got loud at what the pause implied.

That would be Bella’s former fiancé, John Cena, and Bella’s reaction said it all, though Lynch wasn’t quite done yet. Lynch then said, “Oh wait, you can’t see him anymore”, to which the crowd absolutely lost it. Lynch crushed this entire segment, but this burn took it to another level, and Bella’s reactions were stellar as well.

Bella would then get in Lynch’s face to try and get her to agree to a match, but Lynch had one more trick up her sleeve. Lynch then said, “You know why we never fought each other”, but when Bella was waiting for the answer, Lynch sucker punched her and knocked her to the mat before heading out of the ring. This feud is going to rule, and this seems like just the start of it.

Lynch would have another segment a bit later in the show, though it didn’t include Bella. Instead, it featured Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa, and Natalya got in Lynch’s face about how she treated Bella. Natalya then challenged Lynch to a match, and surprisingly, Lynch agreed, but it wasn’t to a match with Natalya. Lynch actually agreed to a match against Dupri, and it will happen next week on Raw.

Now, you have to think that Bella will be looking to get some payback on Lynch when that match does happen, and hopefully that’s the case, because this has all the potential in the world to be another fire feud for Lynch.

What did you think of the promo and Lynch’s burn on Bella? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!