Becky Lynch Responds to CM Punk’s WWE Raw Tirade, Hints at Why AJ Lee Should Come Get Her Man

CM Punk had a lot to get off his chest on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he didn’t hold back in the slightest. After what happened at Elimination Chamber, Punk was seething, and he had plenty of thoughts on The Rock, Seth Rollins, and John Cena, who all played some sort of role in his loss at Chamber. During that promo, Punk involved Becky Lynch in one of his shots at Rollins, telling her that she needs to come get her man before he finds him. As one would expect from The Man, she wasn’t going to hear that and not fire back a shot of her own, though no one expected her to address AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez in her response. Since then the post has been deleted, but you can find the original post right here.

First, let’s provide some proper context. During Punk’s promo, he went after The Rock and Cena first and then saved Rollins for last. Punk said, “And now the man of the hour, little brother Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch you better come get your man because if I do before you do I’m putting him in a wheelchair.”

That led to a brawl between Punk and Rollins that took a while to break up, and the two superstars will now meet in a steel cage next week on Raw. When Lynch caught up with what happened, she found a fan’s post on X that revealed Punk and Roxanne Perez had matching gear at Elimination Chamber, and she wasn’t going to let that pass.

Lynch shared that image comparison, which shows Punk and Perez having some matching elements in their gear. Punk, Perez, and Cora Jade are all friends and have worked together in NXT, so Lynch then indicated that AJ Lee should be the one worried about her man by writing, “Catching up on raw….. I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man”.

It will be interesting to see if Punk or Perez respond, either on social media or on television, but this feud isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and will only continue to get more bitter between Punk and Rollins as time goes on. That said, Punk also had plenty of shots to take at The Rock, calling out his part-time status and taking shots at some of his trademarks.

“Listen up Dwayne you bald fraud. You think because you’re on the board of directors you are immune from criticism. You don’t know who you’re dealing with,” Punk said. “Middle-aged and crazy, walked back into the WWE after 10 years and marched through hell to receive opportunities. And you Mr. mid-life crisis, you haven’t shown up to grace us with your presence, all that bs (hits his arm mocking Rock’s goosebumps tradition). I have never been so delusional, so desperate to wear a fake title. I’ve never been so desperate and proclaimed myself the people’s Champion because I don’t deserve it, I earn it. I’ve never been so desperate to sell my soul, and that brings me to you, John Cena.”

He would go at Cena’s ability to turn away from everything he previously did in this decision, and Punk promised he would get to him sooner or later. First up though is Rollins, and they will clash next week in what is sure to be a violent battle in the steel cage.

