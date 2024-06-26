WWE's Seth Rollins Didn't Know Becky Lynch Was Including NSFW Photo in Her Book (Exclusive)

WWE's Becky Lynch is currently taking a hiatus from WWE, but before she left she revealed all kinds of new details about her time in WWE in her book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. One of those revelations went viral and had many shocked, as she included a NSFW photo of her and her husband Seth Rollins wearing nothing but their WWE Championships. There were plenty of great reactions to the photo, and it turns out that Seth was also pretty shocked about it. In a new interview with ComicBook, Rollins revealed that he didn't know Becky was including the photo ahead of time, so he was as shocked as everyone else.

The Photo Reaction

When I mentioned Lynch's book and if there was anything he was surprised she included, Rollins said "You're talking about the picture, ain't you? You've got to be talking about the picture. Yeah. So the thing about the picture is she didn't tell me she was putting the picture in a book. The book just came out and there was the picture, so that was a treat. That was a treat for me, I'll say, a little bit of a surprise, but I guess it's good for it to see the light of day at some point."

"Yeah. No, I mean, everything else is just very, very candid, very her, very raw, honest. She put a lot of hard work and passion into that book, a lot of time and sacrifice. I mean, she was on the road working full time, being a mom, being a wife, being an incredible performer, and writing a book all at the same time, so she's something else. And the book's fantastic. It's really, really good. If you haven't, go check it out," Rolins said.

Will We Get A Seth Rollins Book?

I also asked about the possibility of getting a Rollins book, and at least as of now, there is no chance that's happening. "No, bro, I don't want to write a book, man. Dude, writing is, I loved it when I was younger, I got away from it, but the idea of writing my whole life story, I have forgotten so much stuff," Rollins said.

"Every day, I'm reminded of, like just a minute ago, I got reminded that The Shield not only formed here, broke up here, but we got back together here. I didn't even know. I forgot about that. So I can't remember all that stuff, but I also have too much pride to get a ghostwriter to do this work for me. So I don't think it's in the cards. We'll see, but it's not a work in progress at any time in the near future," Rollins said.

While Rollins isn't going to become an author anytime soon, he has plenty to keep him busy in the ring. When Rolins made his WWE return at last week's Monday Night Raw, he was quickly challenged by Damian Priest for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The two superstars will face each other at Money in the Bank, and the match joins a quickly growing card of stellar match-ups.

