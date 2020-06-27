Wynonna Earp Season 4 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

The wait is almost over, Earpers! Season 4 of Wynonna Earp is set to debut on SYFY this summer and thanks to a newly released trailer we know not only exactly when but are getting our best look yet at how absolutely insane things are going to be. The season will debut on SYFY on Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET and if you thought Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) was going to get to celebrate the breaking of the Earp curse last season with some cold whiskey and hot donuts, you're sadly mistaken. Wynonna now has to save everyone she loves -- including the whole town of Purgatory -- and do it without her gun, Peacemaker, to boot.

It's been a long road for the fourth season of the fan-favorite Wynonna Earp. The series was officially renewed back in July 2018 during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel, but things didn't exactly proceed as planned from there. Production was put on hold in early 2019 due to financial issues on the part of IDW Entertainment, the film and TV sister company of comic book publisher IDW Publishing. However, fans rallied behind the series and their efforts paid off -- something that the trailer acknowledges.

As you can for yourself in the trailer, things are going to be both wild and hilarious in equal measure as Wynonna Earp fans have come to expect and love from the series. However, when the series does return in a few weeks it's going come with a bit of an asterisk. Earlier this year, production on Season 4 was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic with just half of the season completed. As a result, the series returns with just six episodes out of its full season of 12 leaving fans with a mid-season finale on August 30th. Production on the back half of the season is expected to resume in Calgary, Alberta later this summer.

You can check out the official Season 4 synopsis below.

"Vacation is over, a*******!" What better way to welcome back this group of oddballs ... even if there seems to be a bit of an existential crisis brewing under the surface of this fan-forward trailer. While the infamous Earp Curse is broken, Wynonna still has to rescue everyone, save the town, and fight "her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet."

Wynonna Earp Season 4 is set to debut on Sunday, July 26 on SYFY.

