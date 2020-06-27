Wynonna Earp Season 4 First Look Released

✖

Fans of SYFY's Wynonna Earp have been waiting for what feels like forever for the fourth season of the popular series. In early 2019 financial woes shut down production on the series and while the show ultimately lived to fight another day, 2020 brought another blow when production on the fourth season was halted halfway through due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, the season's arrival is closer than ever and to help fans make it through the home stretch, we're getting our first look at the fourth season thanks to two new photos.

Shared by Entertainment Weekly, the two photos don't give away any real spoilers for the upcoming season, but do appear to give fans a look at the predicament Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) have found themselves in -- as well as how Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) are handling it. The Season 3 finale saw the Earp curse broken, but also saw Waverly rather unwillingly taken through the door to the Garden of Paradise with Doc going after her, leaving Wynonna to return to town only to discover everyone except Nedley (Greg Lawson). Check them out below.

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly, SYFY)

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly, SYFY)

And there's more good news for Wynonna Earp fans -- affectionately known as Earpers -- who fought so hard to keep the show alive. SYFY has also revealed exactly when the show will be returning. Season 4 is set to debut on the network on Sunday, July 26 with a mid-season finale scheduled to run on Sunday, August 30, a result of the season's 12 episodes being split in half thanks to the production shutdown. Hopefully, the wait between halves of the season won't be too long, though. The series is expected to head back into production in Calgary, Alberta, later this summer. You can check out the official season synopsis below.

"Vacation is over, a*******!" What better way to welcome back this group of oddballs ... even if there seems to be a bit of an existential crisis brewing under the surface of this fan-forward trailer. While the infamous Earp Curse is broken, Wynonna still has to rescue everyone, save the town, and fight "her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet."

Wynonna Earp Season 4 is set to debut on Sunday, July 26 on SYFY.

Are you excited for the return of Wynonna Earp? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.