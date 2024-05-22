X-Men '97: Assembled Special Drops on Disney+ Today

X-Men '97's "Assembled" episode is now available to stream on Disney+.

If you aren't familiar with the brand, Marvel Studios' "Assembled" releases are making-of specials that get released alongside every new piece of TV/movie content that Marvel puts out. They more often than not give fans exciting looks at the production process for their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe entries, as well as featuring exclusive interviews with the cast, crew, and producers at Marvel Studios.

With the release of Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 MCU fans are getting a two-for-one deal: while the special will indeed detail the process of creating X-Men '97, it will also dip back into the history behind the creation of X-Men: The Animated Series. The two shows almost have to be discussed simultaneously, as so much of what happened in X-Men '97's first season was a direct answer (or callback) to what X-Men: TAS had done during its run (1992-1997).

What Is Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 About?

(Photo: Disney+)

As per the synopsis for the show (via Disney+):

In the early 1990s, few beyond those who journeyed into the pages of Marvel comics had ever heard of "Rogue," "Beast," "Gambit," or even "Wolverine." But that sad state of affairs changed forever when "X-Men: The Animated Series" debuted on television and touched millions hungry for something different. The series was unlike any cartoon that had come before it, exploring themes of prejudice and social justice. The characters were super, but they were also outsiders, underdogs. Kids everywhere could relate – as well as adults. "Assembled" recalls the birth of "X-Men: The Animated Series" and its revival thirty years later as "X-Men '97." Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation.