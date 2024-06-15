AMC's Interview With the Vampire is Coming to Netflix

The vampires are headed to Netflix. According to What's on Netflix, the streamer is set to get a number of AMC series on the platform including Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, Fear the Walking Dead, and Preacher. Details about when the series would be arriving on Netflix or the extent of their duration were not yet available. The series will join other AMC series already available on Netflix, including Killing Eve which is set to remain on the streamer through October 2025, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead, the latter of which is set to be available through 2027.

While, as noted above, details about Interview With the Vampire coming to Netflix were not made available, the situation sounds similar to an arrangement AMC had with Max last fall. That arrangement saw Interview With the Vampire, along with Dark Winds, two seasons of Gangs of London, three seasons of Discovery of Witches, all four seasons of Killing Eve, the first five seasons of Ride With Norman Reedus, and the first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead be available on Max through their AMC+ Picks on Max hub. The first season of Interview With the Vampire was also made available to fans in the UK via the BBC last year as well.

What is Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire About?

While we wait for details on Interview With the Vampire going to Netflix, the second season of the series is currently airing on AMC and AMC+. Season 2 sees the interview continue where, in the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lack (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 — when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) — Louis tells of his adventures in Europe and the quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris with Claudia. It's in Paris that Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman) and their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."

A Talamasca Series is Coming to AMC

In addition to the currently-airing Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire and the upcoming second season of Mayfair Witches, AMC is adding a third series to its growing Immortal Universe based on Anne Rice's body of work. Earlier this week, the network announced that Anne Rice's The Talamasca had been greenlit at the network. The series is set to be executive produced by The Blind Side's John Lee Hancock and the Right Stuff's Mark Lafferty who will serve as co-writers with Hancock directing. The series has a tentative premiere date of 2025.

"This is a story we've been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, the Talamasca," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays on AMC.