X-Men '97 Teases Shocking Marvel Avengers Cameo

X-Men '97 is teasing a surprising crossover with a beloved Avengers character. Captain America's shield is right there in the new teaser trailer just came down from Marvel. Anyone who saw X-Men '97 episode 5 is in absolute shambles after that tragic ending. Could help be on the way from Earth's Mightiest Heroes? Captain America is one of the characters that cameoed in X-Men: The Animated Series, so the possibility is absolutely out there for this to come true. This moment from the trailer could be an Easter egg, but Marvel knows what they're doing leaving that in there.

Talking to Men's Health recently, Marvel Animation head man Brad Winderbaum mentioned that these X-Men already have a larger Marvel universe that they're a part of. That means, it's conceivable that the heroes could pop-up in X-Men '97 at some point. Will it be this week? Well, that remains to be seen. In the meantime, we'll just have to wait for Wednesday.

"We have a great executive who works for us named Drew River, who manages the continuity of the timeline. And obviously that becomes more complex as you enter the multiverse saga and tracking multiple timelines," Winderbaum shared. "X-Men '97 fits into that '90s timeline, along with the OG series, as well as those concurrent '90s shows that would sometimes cross over with the X-Men. The potential is always there. Without going into spoiler territory, the original show does have a lot of fun cameos, and '97 carries that torch."

Could We See More Marvel Cameos Moving Forward?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel fans have been begging for more X-Men for a while. Now, with the prospect of MCU-style cameos on the table, they're swinging for the fences. It feels like anything is possible. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast talked to director Jake Castorena about Marvel cameos in the animated series. While he didn't confirm anything, he argued that these short appearances are in the show's lineage.

"Here's the best part: We're in the MCU. The X-Men show, the OG show, was the MCU before the MCU became 'The MCU' right? And, certain things that being a spiritual successor, a revival, that the show had ingrained in its DNA, we got to have that ingrained in our DNA too," the director mentioned. "Cameos were a big thing. The expansion of the MCU overall, of the characters, the side stories, the many derivatives of books that came out from the team, that's all ingrained in the show."

"My favorite thing to say about those cameos and the best little tidbit of history that Larry [Houston] gave me was, 'every cameo in that show was illegal.'" Castorena smirked. "They didn't have rights to all of the characters at the time. So, people weren't familiar with the characters at the time. So if you put, instead of Doctor Strange, as Larry did, 'Professor with book'…. Thanks to Larry, we have a team of people that look out for that stuff now."

What Avengers do you want to see pop-up? Let us know down in the comments!