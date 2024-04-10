X-Men '97 Showrunner Explains Shocking Episode 5 Ending

X-Men '97's showrunner Beau DeMayo explained that emotional end to Episode 5. In short, disaster befalls the mutant safe haven Genosha. So many beloved characters meet their end in just a few short moments. DeMayo knew that fans would be shocked by this abrupt shift in tone for X-Men '97. In fact, he designed the show that way. The writer drew historical parallels to our world as the 90s ended and the "modern age" began. It's a shrewd observation and one that keeps popping-up throughout history, even now. While this is likely not the end of the road for the fallen X-Men, the world has changed around them and they'll have to adapt.

DeMayo tweeted, "My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort. Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe…"

Even further than that, the showrunner also focused-in on Jean Grey's subplot in this episode. "Don't forget, Jean, who now faces the memory disassociation and identity crisis that many survivors of sexual assault face," he shared. "Sinister's 'your mind, your body, you have no choice' was deliberate. His violation of, not saying when they're switched, has turned her mind against itself"

X-Men '97 Making Full Use Of The 90s Setting

It seems like the entire X-Men '97 team has put the 90s aesthetic at the heart of what they're doing with the show. This week's episode is just the latest example with that Ace of Base inclusion. Producer Brad Winderbaum talked to us about developing this show, starting from the original X-Men: The Animated Series. It's a real luxury to be making this show and have fans completely invested from the word go.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum said in our interview. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

X-Men '97 Continues To Impress Fans

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Were you shocked by this week's episode of X-Men '97? Let us know in the comments down below!