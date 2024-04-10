Will What If...? Season 3 Have an X-Men '97 Crossover?

Marvel Studios has built its franchise off closely intertwined stories, with plot points and characters routinely popping up in different properties throughout the years. Now that the production house is in the business of telling stories in the medium of animation, things have been a little different. Although Marvel's What If...? features the same characters and actors as Marvel's live-action properties, none of the stories carry over, nor does the story further the storytelling of Marvel's films. In fact, none of the animated shows have had anything to do with one another...until now.

In Wednesday's episode of X-Men '97, Jeffrey Wright's Watcher was seen in silhouette, examining the events of the episode from afar. As has been previously established, The Watcher watches all corners of the multiverse without interfering, and it looks like he now has his eyes set upon the universe X-Men '97 has been born in.

Although Marvel Studios has yet to solidify a crossover between its animated properties, the Burbank-based outfit will eventually release Marvel Zombies, a series born out of a What If...? Season One episode. Zombies largely centers on Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, who the actor calls the center of the show.

"We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show," Vellani said in an interview with The Direct last year. "They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.' And I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

Between the crossover between What If...? and Zombies, it would seem it's only a matter of time before the events of X-Men '97 are addressed on a future season of What If...?.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

