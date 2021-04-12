Marvel Reveals New X-Men Comic Previews That Spoil Results of the Hellfire Gala

✖

The past few years have brought some major changes to the world of Marvel Comics' X-Men, with the Dawn of X and Reign of X publishing initiatives have changed what people thought they knew about the mutant characters. This summer, that is set to culminate in the Hellfire Gala, a twelve-chapter event that will see the residents of the mutant island of Krakoa coming together for an epic party. One centerpiece of that party will be the unveiling of a new X-Men team, part of which Marvel fans were able to vote on via an online poll. While it'll still be a while before the Hellfire Gala officially commences, a new series of previews have already begun to spoil who the winner of the "X-Men Vote" will be.

The previews show two conversations — between Strong Guy and Forge, as well as between Tempo and Boom-Boom — about their own personal emotions tied to the gala. Both comics, surprisingly, end with the reveal that none of the mutants involved were chosen to join the X-Men.

For those keeping track, that means that Armor, Banshee, Cannonball, Marrow, Polaris, and Sunspot remain in the running for a spot on the X-Men roster. At this point, it's anyone's guess as to who the remaining team member will end up being.

The bulk of the X-Men team is being chosen democratically, in-universe, after Cyclops and Marvel Girl determined the need for mutant heroes operating outside the confines of the Krakoan government following X of Swords' events. A message went out reading, "For The People. The X-Men are the heroes of Krakoa. For the people, made up of the mutants of our great nation. In the coming days, we will announce the dates of our annual X-Men election and will be accepting nominations for representatives. This will be followed by a formal vote and then an unveiling of your team at the first Hellfire Gala."

What do you think of Marvel "spoiling" part of the Hellfire Gala? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Hellfire Gala will begin in Planet-Size X-Men #1, which arrives in stores on June 16th.