Marvel Unveils X-Men's Nightcrawler as the Uncanny Spider-Man

Kurt Wagner is going from Nightcrawler to wall-crawler. Marvel Comics in April announced the teleporting X-Man would don a new identity in the wake of Fall of X, and now, the nightcrawling wall-crawler is BAMFing into the pages of Uncanny Spider-Man #1. Written by Si Spurrier (Legion of X, Nightcrawlers) and illustrated by artist Lee Garbett (Groot, Strange), the five-issue limited series pits Nightcrawler's Spider-Man against Silver Sable, the Rhino, and the Orchis organization's Stark Sentinels — and teams Kurt Wagner with Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man.

"What we've got here is a spectacular new beginning — which, yes, is code for 'perfect jumping-on point' — which leans hard into heroic, joyful, street-level action," Spurrier said when announcing the series. "Writing Kurt has always been an exercise in heart. He was the first to feel the cracks in Krakoa... and the first to try and do something about it. Unfailingly loyal to his people, his friends and his responsibilities, he's gone through a lot. What's been missing for him is the joy. The freedom. The thrill. And that's where we find him now. In a restyled Spidey Suit, BAMFing across New York and rubbing shoulders (and butting heads) with the best heroes and villains of the Manhattan milieu...but of course it's not quite that simple. Is Nightcrawler really doing this for the thrill? Or is he hiding? Is it easier to put on a mask and punch some villains in the nose than it is to stare trauma in the eye...?"

With Wolverine becoming the demonic Hellverine and Kitty Pryde reinventing Shadowcat as the ninja-like Shadowkat, Kurt dons his new identity after the latest mutant massacre left mutantkind near-extinct in the shadow of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.



Marvel describes Uncanny Spider-Man: "Escaping the turmoil of FALL OF X in a flash of smoke and brimstone, it's time for Nightcrawler to play the swashbuckling, devil-may-care hero he was always destined to be! A potential new lover, battling some of the most iconic members of Spidey's rogues gallery, and saving civilians, mutant and human alike—Kurt is having the time of his life! But it's not all fun and games… Nightcrawler will also be a lone soldier on the frontlines of mutantkind's upcoming war with Orchis. Throughout the saga, he'll also confront a long-simmering mystery surrounding his mother, Mystique, as Spurrier's bold transformation of the character approaches a startling climax!"

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Lee Garbett

Cover by Tony Daniel

On Sale 9/20

THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER! On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever… Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it!