Fans Want to See X-Men Stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen Reunite for British Television

Due to the novel coronavirus, people are currently staying home to self-isolate in order to keep themselves and others safe. That means, folks are watching a lot of television these days and keeping an eye out on every streaming service’s latest releases. While there are plenty of television and movie choices out there, some people are dreaming up new ideas. Yesterday, Twitter user ML Brennan took to the social media site to pitch a show idea that would star Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. The two legendary actors are known for their respective roles as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Gandolf in Lord of the Rings, but together they’re best known for playing Professor X and Magneto in the X-Men movies. Not only are the two men frequent co-stars, but they’re also best pals, and often reunite (much to the Internet’s delight).

“I think what I’d really like right now is a cozy British village murder mystery show where Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are elderly widower neighbors who bicker a lot about their gardens, and also solve crimes. And there’s a super hot grandson who has to drive them around,” @BrennanML tweeted. “So Ian will be all, ‘You need to prune this hedge back! You think it looks fine, but it keeps putting shoots up over on my side!’ And Patrick gasps and is all, ‘OF COURSE, that explains how the knife got into the locked breadbox! Call Lewis, he needs to drive us IMMEDIATELY.’ You can check out the full tweet thread of ideas below:

As you can see, the first tweet has already garnered over 70,000 likes and made a Twitter Moment. In fact, people started to chime in with their own actor additions for this amazing fictional show. Here are some of the best casting tweets…

Let’s Get Hugh Laurie In There

Hugh Laurie is the befuddled neighbor who keeps witnessing shenanigans and doesn’t understand what’s going on and why the police are always around. And he’s an accountant the grows roses competitively as a hobby and his club does NOT approve. — Kara McLeod (@thecostumeczar) March 26, 2020

And Olivia Colman, Of Course

Olivia Colman as an acerbic, but loving daughter, constantly trying to get her father Patrick to stay out of scrapes…but rather easily distracted by both G&T’s and Andrew. pic.twitter.com/s8JpsmrdNu — Erin Griggs (@Wordslingeuse) March 26, 2020

Don’t Forget David Tennant

David Tennant is an art thief they can never catch, despite the fact that he stops by for tea every Thursday — Varricmancer (@varricmancer) March 26, 2020

Obviously Michael Sheen, Too…

Every week, Michael Sheen plays a new character. Who is also the murderer. — Chip Uni (@chip_uni) March 26, 2020

…Who Is 100% In

Yup — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) March 26, 2020

Calling Helen Mirren

I’d watch it. Especially if Helen Mirren has a recurring role, along with her even smarter and feistier daughter. — Shecky (@SheckyX) March 26, 2020

And Gugu Mbatha-Raw

If the vicar-daughter is played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, I will watch nothing rlse for the rest of my life. — The Witch in the Back (@Marika_Writes_) March 26, 2020

It Wouldn’t Be British TV Without Stephen Fry

Please cast Stephen Fry. I don’t care what he does. — Fran 💎 Diamond (@frandiam) March 27, 2020

Ultimately, We Need This

This is the greatest idea in the history of television. Somewhere, a BBC producer just looked up and said, “I just felt a great disturbance in the force.” https://t.co/mhTfJE1IOt — Lynn (@lccoftheisland) March 26, 2020

Stewart is currently starring in Picard, which just had its first season finale this week. McKellen was last seen in Cats, which is still making headlines months after its disastrous release.

Would you watch Twitter’s TV show idea starring Stewart and McKellen? Who would you add to the cast? Tell us in the comments!