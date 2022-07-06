Disney Reveals San Diego Comic-Con 2022 TV Panel Lineup

Disney is bringing an assortment of shows to this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Series from ABC, Disney Channel, Disney+, Hulu, Fox, and FX will be on hand at SDCC with cast and crew to discuss debuting and returning shows alike. One of the big announcements is a panel for National Treasure: Edge of History, which reveals the official title for the Disney+ revival. Other panels to keep an eye on include Mayans M.C. and The Rookie: Feds, a spinoff of The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts.

While this is only the TV side of what Disney has planned for SDCC, there will also be a presence from the movies as well. For example, Marvel Studios is confirmed to be present at SDCC, though there was some doubt with the D23 Expo also taking place later this year.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

Continue reading to find out the scheduled start dates and times for every Disney panel taking place at San Diego Comic-Con.