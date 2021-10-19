Y: The Last Man Star Teases “Mind-Blowing” Final Episodes

Y: The Last Man has had a unique and unprecedented journey into live-action, with the Vertigo Comics series finally getting a television adaptation earlier this year. The series, which has debuted under the FX on Hulu banner, has told the tale of the survivors of a mysterious global apocalypse, which killed every mammal with a Y chromosome outside of Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey, Ampersand. The fight for survival — and for figuring out what caused the pandemic — draws in a number of key characters, something that has been showcased across the series’ eight episodes thus far. Unfortunately, it was revealed on Sunday that the series will not be returning for a second season on FX on Hulu, and although the cast and crew have indicated that it could find a home elsewhere, it definitely adds an unexpected layer to the remaining episodes. ComicBook.com spoke to Ashley Romans, who stars as Agent 355 on the series, days before the news of the series’ cancellation broke, and she teased what fans can expect in the last few episodes of Season 1.

“[In Episode 8] You guys are going to be spending a lot of time with the Amazons,” Romans explained. I really love – I mean, that’s one of my favorite episodes, personally, because as an actor, I’m not watching the screen through my fingers. I’m not thinking about myself, I just get to think of these amazing performances from Elliot Fletcher, and Olivia Thirlby, and Marin Ireland, and Missi Pyle, and all the other amazing Amazons. That one is super special to me.”

“In Episodes 9 and 10, you’re going to see a lot of worlds colliding,” Romans continued. “A lot of I’s get dotted and T’s get crossed, in terms of the world at the Pentagon and with the trio, and with the Amazons as well. A lot of worlds collide. I guess what you could expect is – people are going to make some choices. The characters you see by Episode nine and 10 are not going to be anything like the characters you saw in the season premiere. That’s when the ball’s going to start rolling, really, in terms of who these people are, and who they’re choosing to be in this new world. It’s going to be mind-blowing.”

New episodes of Y: The Last Man debut on Mondays on FX on Hulu.