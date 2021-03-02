Y: The Last Man TV Series Reveals First Footage

✖

The last we heard about the highly-anticipated Y: The Last Man TV series, FX had debuted the official logo and teased the show during Disney Investor Day, but now we've actually got something from the show to look at. As noticed by Gizmodo, a new promotional reel for FX as a whole features just a few seconds of footage from the long awaited adaptation. Though brief, it's proof that something fans of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra comic series never thought would happen, this show is real! You can find the footage in the video below starting at the :24 second mark.

Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. The series stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Diane lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Juliana Canfield as Beth DeVille, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Paul Gross as the US president.

Adapted from the Vertigo Comics series, the series has had a decades-long trek to being adapted into live-action. A film version of Y: The Last Man was in the works from 2007 to 2014, with FX developing a small-screen version of the project beginning in 2015. Michael Green and Aida Croal initially served as showrunners, with The Eternals and Dunkirk star Barry Koeghan initially set to play Yorick. FX parted ways with Green and Croal over "creative differences" in April of 2019, and Schnetzer was recast in the titular role in 2020. Production on the series was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in October of last year.

Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas serve as Executive Producers on the series. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

No premiere date for the series has been announced yet but it seems likely that a late 2021 or early 2022 debut could be in the cards. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information about the future of Y: The Last Man on FX.