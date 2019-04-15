‘Y: The Last Man’ Parting Ways With Showrunners

Fans have been waiting for quite some time for the story of Y: The Last Man to be told in live action, with several different potential adaptations popping up over the past decade-or-so. Things seemed to be moving along nicely with the upcoming FX television adaptation, but it looks like it might have hit another snag.

Aida Croal and Michael Green, who serve as executive producers on the pilot, recently responded to rumors that the Vertigo Comics adaptation has already been canceled by FX. As their statement explains, “FX has decided not to move forward with [the] series in its current form”, and the pair “hope the future allows” for the show to tell its story.

Some news about Y… https://t.co/gtuf8fHL38 — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) April 15, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed that the series is still moving forward on FX, and will feature the same cast. The project, which is now going by Y, is now on the hunt for new showrunners, after “creative differences” caused Green and Croal to exit.

For fans of the Y: The Last Man comic, this news is probably more than a little bittersweet, as some pretty positive things were initially said about Green’s approach to the adaptation.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” the comic’s writer, Brian K. Vaughan, said in an interview late last year. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf said back in January of this year. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

It’s been a long period of time since Y: The Last Man was first optioned to live-action, with a film version in the works from 2007 to 2014. FX then began developing the project in 2015, with a pilot officially being ordered in April of this year. The series was given a full season order in February.

