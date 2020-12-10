Y: The Last Man Logo Revealed by FX on Hulu

✖

This Thursday brought some monumental developments in the world of film and television, as The Walt Disney Company revealed major updates surrounding its future during their Investor Day presentation. Fans are still relishing in all of the new updates, especially those surrounding the prestigious TV series that are part of FX and FX on Hulu. Among those is the long-awaited adaptation of Vertigo's Y: The Last Man, which has been in the works for quite some time now. During the Investor Day presentation, FX on Hulu unveiled the first official logo of the series, while teasing that it could debut in 2021. You can check out the logo below.

Y: The Last Man will follow Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand, who are the only two males to survive in a global apocalypse. The series also stars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn, and is showrun by Eliza Clark.

Adapted from the Vertigo Comics series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series has had a decades-long trek to being adapted into live-action. A film version of Y: The Last Man was in the works from 2007 to 2014, with FX developing a small-screen version of the project beginning in 2015. Michael Green and Aida Croal initially served as showrunners, with The Eternals and Dunkirk star Barry Koeghan initially set to play Yorick. FX parted ways with Green and Croal over "creative differences" in April of last year, and Schnetzer was recast in the titular role earlier this year. Production on the series was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in October.

