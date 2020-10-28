Y: The Last Man Officially Begins Filming on FX TV Series

✖

The FX Network series adaptation of Pia Guerra and Brian K. Vaughan's Y: The Last Man is finally in production after over a decade stuck in development hell. FX on Hulu announced work has begun on the series Y: The Last Man with a stacked cast featuring Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Ben Schnetzer, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Elliot Fletcher and Julianna Canfield. There's no word yet on when the show will premiere, but now that filming is underway fans can take solace in knowing Y: The Last Man will finally see the light of day.

The series, originally published by DC Comics' now defunct line Vertigo, focuses on the titular Y AKA Yorick, the last living man on Earth after an mysterious virus kills off all male organisms. He is joined by his male pet monkey named Ampersand as the two last living males of their respective species, and a lot of the series has to do with their immunity to the virus.

Y: The Last Man explores the societal changes on the planet after the overwhelming majority of men are killed off. As women are propelled into a new era, many of them establish new societies while others take over systems in place before the virus. How Yorick and his pet Ampersand navigate this new world order becomes the driving narrative point of the series as it progresses.

FX pointed out the impact women have behind the scenes for Y: The Last Man, showcasing the first two episodes directed by Louise Friedberg and written by Eliza Clark. The press release points out that all of the first season episodes will be directed by women with many more filling out the cast and crew of the series.

FX's synopsis for Y: The Last Man was provided below:

"Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better."

Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas serve as Executive Producers. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information about the future of Y: The Last Man on FX.