Yellowjackets Star Christina Ricci Reacts to SPOILER's Death

The second season of Yellowjackets came to an end on Showtime this week, and it featured a shocking death. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After the season's penultimate episode revealed that Javi (Luciano Leroux) died while the Yellowjackets were hunting Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), it became clear that adult Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) inner demons stem from the guilt of letting Javi die. In the finale, the adult Yellowjackets decide to have a hunt to please "It" which led to a confrontation with Lisa (Nicole Maines). Misty (Christina Ricci) attempts to inject Lisa with a fatal chemical, but Natalie steps in to save Lisa, and Misty accidentally kills Natalie instead. In a recent interview with Variety, Ricci opened up about having to kill her onscreen best friend.

"I didn't know until very shortly before we shot the episode," Ricci explained. "We all love Juliette. I love Juliette. We've all gone through so much on the show and gotten so close, and fought and reconciled and love each other – and we're like sisters. I think we were all very upset and sad that Natalie was dying. And it was tough to shoot. It was very emotional. We shot a lot more than ended up in the episode of me holding Juliette while she was dying and stuff. Those were really tough scenes, and really upsetting. I ran into Juliette the next day in the airport, and we both started crying again."

"No. It was a complete mistake," Ricci added when asked if any part of Misty wanted to kill Natalie. "She made an impulsive choice – another characteristically immature, impulsive, selfish choice where she was going to kill the person who was going to hurt her friend. Not wanting her friends taken away, it's about keeping what she wants. It was a disastrous decision."

Sophie Thatcher on Natalie's Death in Yellowjackets:

Sophie Thatcher, who plays young Natalie on Yellowjackets, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her character's future death.

"What's so sad about her, especially out of all the characters, is that everyone has been battling their own demons, but Natalie has maybe had it the worst. And I think her surrendering and self-sacrificing was so sad, because there's also so much bravery and a lot of admiration that I had for what she did. At first I read it as her giving up, but it's so far from that because she's already passed that threshold. She's already done everything wrong that she can in life, that I think it's the beginning of a new chapter for Lisa and the end of her chapter."

Has Yellowjackets Been Renewed For Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creators will get to finish out its five-season plan. However, there might be a bit of a wait for the next season due to the Writers Guild of America's current strike.

