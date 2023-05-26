Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale Shocking Major Character Death

Yellowjackets Season 2 finale has revealed the shocking death of a major character – so obviously, MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW in this article!

Season 2 of Yellowjackets has slowly but surely (if not always effectively) deepened the intrigue about what happened out in the wilderness, and what effect it still has on the Yellowjackets women in their adult years. The spiraling chaos, madness, and violence on both sides of the timeline had to boil over by the end of the season – and Season 2 Episode 9, "Storytelling" is where it happens!

FINAL SPOILER WARNING

Natalie (Juliet Lewis) turns out to be the Yellowjacket who pays with her life in the finale – even as we see Young Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) rise to her most glorious moment yet.

How Natalie Dies In Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale Explained

In the present day, Lottie (Simone Kessell) pushes the reunited Nat, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Van (Lauren Ambrose), and Misty (Christina Ricci) to participate in another one of the human hunt/sacrifice rituals they used to carry out in the wilderness. Shauna ends up drawing the dreaded Queen of Hearts cards and being the prey to be hunted; before the girls can finish her off, Shauna's daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) appears and wounds Lottie with a gunshot to the arm.

Lottie's mania is stopped (or at least redirected) when she recognizes that the wilderness is happy with them for spreading its influence to the "civilized" world and down through generations (Callie). However, one of Lottie's disciples Lisa (Nicole Maines) mistakes the situation as Lottie being in danger and pulls a shotgun on the Yellowjackets; Misty tries to inject Lisa with a fatal chemical injection, but Natalie (who bonded with Lisa) jumps in the way and takes the shot (literally) instead.

As Natalie dies in the present (and is reconnected with her younger self), the flashback to the past reveals how Lottie gave up her position as queen of the tribe to Nat, who is "coronated" in the cabin with all her teammates worshipping her. Her reign doesn't last long, as that same night the cabin is burned down by a perpetrator who has yet to be revealed (probably Ben).

(Photo: Showtime)

Natalie has been teetering on the edge of dying since Yellowjackets began, with Season 1's finale hitting fans with the fake-out of having Natalie nearly kill herself before Lottie's followers burst in and abducted her. However, Season 2 did a lot of (dirty) work building up Adult Natalie's character into someone who at least confronted the darkness inside herself – just in time to go from broken cynic to martyr willing to save another.

In the world of Yellowjackets, that might be the only real "redemption" arc there is.

Yellowjackets Season 2 is now streaming on Showtime.