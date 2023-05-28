Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Reacts To SPOILER's Death in Finale

The second season of Yellowjackets has come to an end, and the finale features some big shockers. In fact, co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed on Twitter that she got death threats over the episode. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode revealed that Javi (Luciano Leroux) died while the Yellowjackets were hunting Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), it became clear that a lot of adult Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) inner demons stem from the guilt of letting Javi die. In the finale, the adult Yellowjackets decide to have a hunt of their own which leads to a confrontation with Lisa (Nicole Maines). Misty (Christina Ricci) attempts to inject Lisa with a fatal chemical, but Natalie steps in the way, and Misty accidentally kills her instead. This week, Thatcher spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her character's future death, and having to say goodbye to sharing the role with Lewis.

"There was a sense with Juliette that she might be going; there was some talk," Thatcher shared. "When we were doing the eighth episode, we did this New York Times interview together and she was finally like, 'Yeah, I'm moving on. I'm going on.' She told me then. I had heard, I think, through some rumors. And then we finally got the script and did the table read. And, it was really depressing!" She added, "It was pretty devastating. But also, I'm excited for her as an actor to go onto different projects and explore different roles. Because Natalie is a really hard role, emotionally, to take on, and I can't imagine doing that for another three seasons or whatever."

Thatcher continued, "I'm not saying she's not capable, but she wants to explore and I'm excited for her; she's already doing a lot of movies. But, I think it's really tragic for our character. Everyone has been through a lot, but Nat is the one who has been taking it all in most intensely, and letting it live inside of her and bubbling up, so there's something really sad about that. I haven't really thought about it yet, because we don't know when we're doing season three, but not having that mentorship... I know she'll always be a contact, but not having that immediate [mentor], everyone else has that and now I'm removed of that. She's given me so much confidence as a performer and an artist, and I'll take that with me my entire life. But it will be hard for everyone to have their older counterparts and to be left alone!"

She added of Natalie, "What's so sad about her, especially out of all the characters, is that everyone has been battling their own demons, but Natalie has maybe had it the worst. And I think her surrendering and self-sacrificing was so sad, because there's also so much bravery and a lot of admiration that I had for what she did. At first I read it as her giving up, but it's so far from that because she's already passed that threshold. She's already done everything wrong that she can in life, that I think it's the beginning of a new chapter for Lisa and the end of her chapter."

Has Yellowjackets Been Renewed For Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creators will get to finish out its five-season plan. However, there might be a bit of a wait for the next season due to the Writers Guild of America's current strike.

What do you think will happen in the third season of Yellowjackets? Tell us in the comments!