Yellowjackets: Sophie Thatcher Reveals How SPOILER's Fate Changes Everything for Natalie

Warning: Spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2 beyond this point! This week's episode of Showtime's Yellowjackets marked a major turning point for the series with the penultimate episode answering a major question about how the characters survived in the wilderness as well as resolved the fate of one of the characters that fans had been theorizing about since Season 1. After having been missing in the wilderness all season, Javi finally was found by Taissa, but his return was short-lived. This week's episode, "It Chooses" sees the group realize that they're going to have to take drastic measures to stay alive — and it ends in a way that Sophie Thatcher says ultimately explains everything about Natalie in the present storyline. Again, spoilers for this week's episode upcoming.

In the wilderness, the group realizes that they're going to have to eat one of them to survive. While Lottie (Courtney Eaton) wants the group to do so should she die, Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) decided they have to find someone else so the cabin draws cards and it's Natalie who draws the unlucky card and is soon pursued by her friends. However, Javi (Luciano Leroux) attempts to help her by getting her to where he hid while missing, but when crossing the lake, it cracks and he falls into the water. The rest of the survivors convince Natalie to just let Javi drown, telling her that the wilderness made its choice. For Thatcher, the moment is the beginning of Natalie's breakdown, which is why she's such a different person in the present-day storyline.

"You're like, 'Okay, so this is why she's so f-cked up,' Thatcher told The Hollywood Reporter. "That feeling that I was waiting for and I kept talking about waiting for was connecting the dots between the two. It always felt like younger Nat, out of everybody, had her shit together. And I think this, Javi's death, is the beginning of the unfolding of Natalie. She's always bene focused on survival and so determined. But this kind of taints her morality, and she becomes selfish. And it makes her just a different person."

Things may get darker yet in the upcoming Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets.

While Javi's death was a horrifying turn for the series, things may get crazier yet. Series star Melanie Lynskey has previously said that the finale has a crazy development in the wilderness storyline.

"Oh, God, how do I answer this?" Lynskey said when asked about the Season 2 finale. "I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional. It's a good episode. It's a really good episode. It's just… it's sad. It's also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it's crazy."

Lynskey isn't the only star to tease things getting crazy in Season 2.

Series newcomer Nicole Maines has also teased that Season 2 will go a bit "off the rails" in a previous interview, though Maines was more specifically talking about things with her character, Lisa, as well as adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) and adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

"I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly," Maines said about the dynamic between Lisa, Nat, and Lottie. "But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, 'We brought it back with us,' You throw whatever it is on top of that [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley involved."

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.