Yellowjackets Director Teases the Post-Rescue Storyline in Future Seasons, "So Excited by This"

After two seasons, Yellowjackets has absolutely become a smash, entertaining fans with its shocking and genre-bending ensemble story. Although work on the show's third season has been paused due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it sounds like subsequent episodes of the show are about to get really interesting. In a recent interview with Variety, Yellowjackets director and producer Karyn Kusama revealed that the show will be touching on what happened when the surviving Yellowjackets returned to civilization, something that was very briefly shown in Season 2.

"I've been so excited by this," Kusama revealed. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal… There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."

When Will Yellowjackets Season 3 Debut?

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 even premiered, in part because the show has been repeatedly breaking viewership records for Showtime. Just weeks after Season 2 of Yellowjackets wrapped, co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed via social media that a bonus episode will be debuting at some point between Season 2 and Season 3, although a release date for that has yet to be set.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in the 2020s.

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!" Lyle previously said of the show's future. "Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

What do you think of the latest detail surrounding Yellowjackets Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!