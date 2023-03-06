Yellowjackets Showrunner Says Major Fan Theory Almost Came True

There was no shortage of crazy fan theories throughout the first season of Yellowjackets, as each episode introduced even more twists and turns to the crazy story. The Reddit page for the hit Showtime series was consistently filled with ideas from fans trying to predict what would happen next. Of all the theories to come out of Yellowjackets' first season, one of the most popular involved Adam, the lover of Shauna, who some fans thought was actually Javi, a boy who was stranded with Shauna and the others in the wilderness when they were in high school.

The show eventually confirmed that Adam wasn't Javi — he was just a guy who really liked Shauna and wanted to make things work with her. However, the idea that Javi and Adam were the same person is one that actually crossed the minds of the creative team behind the series, long before they saw the theory pop up on Reddie.

"There may have been some viewers out there who wanted, for example, Adam to be Javi come back from the wilderness to torture and torment Shauna," co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco told EW. "And, and by the way, that was absolutely something that we considered, well before we ever read that theory on Reddit."

Ultimately, Adam being a regular guy ultimately served Shauna's story more effectively, especially after she killed him near the end of Season 1.

"We looked at the emotional and psychological arc of the story and we felt at the end that yes, it's a cute surprise and it might be good in the moment, but what's gonna haunt the audience more is if Shauna winds up killing someone who actually liked her, somebody who actually wanted to be with her, and the reason why she killed him was because of her post-traumatic stress," Lisco continued. "That's why right before she knifes him in that episode, she's flashing through this montage of all of these things that still haunt her as if she's experiencing them and the threat of them in the current moment, which is literally what post-traumatic stress is. So to stay true to her story and the story in general, we had to let that twist go in the service of the emotional and psychological story. And of course, our audience can debate whether or not that was a good move."

Adam obviously won't be back when Yellowjackets returns for Season 2 later this month, but the story of Javi still remains unfinished. Perhaps the sophomore season will provide some more answers on that front.

