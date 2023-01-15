New Yellowjackets Season 2 Photos Released

Alongside the first trailer for Yellowjackets season 2 that was released this week, Showtime has debuted four new photos from the new batch of episodes. Featuring the four leading ladies in the present day timeline, we get to see new looks for Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Shipman, Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner, Christina Ricci as Misty, and Juliette Lewis as Nat. These four will be returning to reprise their roles for the new batch of episodes, joined by a handful of newcomers to the cast as the adult versions of other survivors not yet seen in the present, including Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) as the adult version of Van and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as the adult version of Lottie.

The new season of Yellowjackets will also welcome other new faces that weren't part of the traumatic winter in the woods with the soccer team. Fan-favorite The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is set to appear as the new character Walter, described as "a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming." Yellowjackets' young cast, taking on the roles of the characters in the 1990s, will also return including Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, and Kevin Alves.

(Photo: Colin Bentley)

Though Showtime has confirmed Yellowjackets will return on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the premium cable network, subscribers to the channel and the Showtime streaming app will be able to see it early. Kicking off on Friday, March 24, two days before its cable premiere, the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere will be available for streaming and on-demand viewing for subscribers.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama. The saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

(Photo: KAILEY SCHWERMAN)

Yellowjackets earned itself an early season two renewal from Showtime, netting the premium cable network a slew of new subscribers as fans sought to catch up on the show ahead of its finale last year. The series also walked away with seven Primetime Emmy nominations including two Writing nominations, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey, and Outstanding Drama Series.

(Photo: Colin Bentley)