Yellowjackets Showrunner Reveals the Most “Messed Up” Theory She’s Heard

Yellowjackets premiered back in November, and it became an instant hit with television fans. In fact, the show is already trailing behind Dexter as Showtime’s most-watched series. The show got an early Season 2 renewal, and Jasmin Savoy Brown (young Taissa) recently spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that there’s a five-season plan for the show. The horror/mystery/drama follows the remaining survivors of a plane crash in the present day as well as their teenage selves as they live in the wilderness for 19 months during the 1990s. There are many theories circulating about the show online ranging from who’s still alive in the present-day timeline to whether or not the girls actually become cannibals. Recently, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle spoke with TV’s Top 5 podcast and revealed the craziest theory she’s heard.

In the show, adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) has an affair with a man named Adam (Peter Gadiot), which led to a lot of speculation from fans, including the theory that he could be adult Javi, the young character played by Luciano Leroux whose fate is still in question. However, there was another theory that Lyle thinks is a bit much. In the flashbacks, young Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is pregnant, and her baby’s fate is also unclear. Some people thought Adam might be her child, which would have been pretty gross considering their affair.

“I think that it’s been really impressive and really exciting to watch people theorize. There’s been wild creativity, sometimes. Sometimes I’m like… ‘Wow, you guys are going deep. I think the one that I was a little unsettled by was, there was a fairly popular theory for a while, that Adam was going to actually be Shauna’s baby. And I was like, you guys, that’s messed up,” Lyle shared.

As for Lynskey, the star recently spoke with Collider and revealed that she almost passed on the show.

“But it just came to me, I was doing Mrs. America, I had a newborn child, I was exhausted and I had to say to my agent, ‘I don’t want to work. I can’t. It’s too hard. I’m feeling like I’m going crazy.’ And she said, ‘Well, an offer just came in for a pilot. Just read it and I’ll respectfully pass.’ And then I read it and I was like, ‘Well, shit. Well, now I have to do it.’ And she was like, ‘Are you sure? You just told me you don’t want to do anything.’ And I said, ‘No, I am sure. Let me have a talk to them. If they sound like psychopaths then I’ll say no.’ But they were awesome. I talked to Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson], the creators of the show, and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot and Drew [Comins], one of the producers, and they just were all so great.”

The first season of Yellowjackets is streaming on Showtime.