Yellowjackets Cameo By Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey's Husband, Still Set to Happen

Yellowjackets' second season came to an end on Showtime this weekend and the finale featured some huge shockers, which were met with mixed reactions by fans of the series. While plenty happened in the episode, there was one thing missing: a cameo by Jason Ritter. Back in December, it was announced that the actor would be making an appearance on the show, which stars his real-life wife, Melanie Lynskey. Many fans were left confused when the second season came and went without featuring the star, but according to PEOPLE, his cameo will eventually be seen.

"Ritter, the husband of Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, will eventually make an appearance in the show's universe. But fans may be holding out longer for this cameo than expected, PEOPLE can confirm," the outlet writes.

While fans didn't get to see Ritter in Yellowjackets this season, he did make a cameo appearance in another one of Lynskey's shows, The Last of Us as a Clicker.

Yellowjackets Co-Creator Is Getting Death Threats After Season 2 Finale:

After the season finale of Yellowjackets was released, series co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed on Twitter that she's gotten death threats over the episode.

"So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because I can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to than everyone who came on this ride with us," Lyle wrote.

"Especially our incredible writers, cast, and crew who worked their absolute asses off to continue telling this story. Whatever your thoughts (and you're allowed to have them, whatever they are!) these people worked SO HARD to make this show. We're really proud of what this group of artists accomplished and are really excited to continue telling the story of these fucked up women (plus, ya know, Jeff & Travis & Ben & Walter & Randy, bless their hearts) as soon as we can (hi, AMPTP!). Are we gonna get weirder? Probably! Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha!"

She concluded, "In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

Stay tuned for updates about Yellowjackets' already-confirmed third season.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images