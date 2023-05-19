Yellowjackets Season 2 Kills Surprising Character While Answering Major Question

Spoilers for Yellowjackets season 2 will follow! The latest episode of Showtime's Yellowjackets answered a very critical question for how the characters survived in the wilderness, but it did so by taking a major character off the board. Despite Travis' brother Javi not appearing throughout the first few episodes, he was found in the wilderness by Taissa and has been sitting quietly in the cabin ever since. This week however the wilderness had different plans for Javi, at least that's what the Yellowjackets are apparently telling themselves. Let's break it down below and once again, spoilers abound.

After last week's major beat down on Lottie by Shauna, the group is trying to hold themselves together without their pseudo-leader. In a moment of vulnerability, Lottie tells Misty that if she dies that the group shouldn't waste her body, meaning, they should eat her. When Misty relays this to the group however they finally lament that they have to do something if they want to stay alive. Going back to their classic chore decider with the deck of cards, the group seemingly comes up with their new cannibalism ritual on the fly. Van draws the Queen of Hearts, signaling that whoever picks that card will become the prey.

The group goes around the circle until Natalie is the unlucky one to draw the card. Shauna puts Jackie's necklace around her neck and prepares to slit her throat in front of everyone. Offering her a chance to get away, Travis leaps into action and pushes the other Yellowjackets away, giving Natalie a window to run away in the wilderness with at least a little bit of a head start. Her teammates give chase, but one that hangs back and actually offers help is Javi, who plans to take Natalie to where he's been hiding for the past few months as a means of escaping her hunger teammates.

While running back that way, the pair run over the frozen lake. Much like the moose that they found previously though, the ice cracks and Javi falls in. He begs for Natalie to save his life, and while she tries it her fellow Yellowjackets catch up and see an opportunity in front of them, a meal that's going to die without anyone having to get blood on their hands. The entire group outside watches Javi drown, only fishing out his body after he's perished.

After this Van makes the claim, "The wilderness chose," and in doing so, seemingly created the mythology of their game. The cards will be drawn, selecting the potential victim, but if someone else dies before they're captured by their fellow Yellowjackets, then they become the meal. Naturally, Yellowjackets fans were losing it after this moment, you can see their reactions below.