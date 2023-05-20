Yellowjackets Costume Designer Debunks Major Fan Theory

When it comes to Showtime's Yellowjackets, fans of the series have no shortage of theories about pretty much everything. Given the show's mysteries across both the 1996 and present-day storylines, fans have spent both seasons eagerly looking for connections and trying to sort out what exactly happened in the wilderness and what it means for the adult versions of the characters and that includes deep dives into costume details. Now, series costume designer Amy Parris is debunking one of those theories — while hinting that there is still a lot more to figure out.

One of the details that fans have noticed in Yellowjackets has to do with a coat, specifically Travis' (Kevin Alves) coat. Fans who have been watching carefully have noticed that the coat has been passed around between Travis, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher). Fans of the series have theorized a variety of meanings about this travelling coat situation, but according to Paris, there's no deep meaning to why the coat is being passed around. It's simply the warmest coat, though how it ended up in Travis' possession might be a story in and of itself.

"[It's] the warmest coat," Parris told Digital Spy (via Slashfilm). "So, we knew we would want to have a shared item that is our warmest coat. And it's on purpose meant to look super warm and not a part of the suitcases of the Yellowjackets [team members] that flew out there. So, there is something the audience will… it'll be revealed to them in future episodes where the origin of this jacket comes from. But the truth is, yeah, it's their warmest coat, so whoever's going outside to get water or hunt or whatever they're doing, it's shared amongst them."

"It's a very fun plot reveal when we find out where that [coat] comes from," Parris added.

The costumes on Yellowjackets tell a story of their own.

Parris has also explained how the costumes on Yellowjackets reveal just how bad things are getting in the wilderness — and teased "depraved and sad and desperate" things to come.

"When I first watched season one, I thought, well they definitely wanted to give season two somewhere to go you know, and to get even dirtier," Parris said. "Up until I think seven and eight, the characters are still looking relatively clean-ish. I mean they're dirty, but you'll really see in nine, they just get like roughed up and they really are depraved and sad and desperate."

She continued, "So it really starts kind of mellow and minor and goes a little crazy by the end, just so you could see the progression of how dirty and messy and gross and smelly they'd be at this point."

