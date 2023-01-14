Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.

"I'm not the man to ask, but listen, you never know — Taylor is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what's coming," Hauser said. "I love that about him. I think the show is amazing because of it."

"We'll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come," he added specifically about whether death was coming at the end of Season 5 and when asked to speculate on if he thought it would be Jamie or Beth who killed the other first, while Hauser's real-lie wife Cynthia Daniel was firmly Team Beth, Hauser didn't want to even try to guess.

"Ooh, I don't know, I would never," he said.

Taylor Sheridan already knows how Yellowstone ultimately ends.

While fans — and it seems the stars — are in the dark about how everything ends for Yellowstone, Sheridan on the other hand already knows how it's all going to end. Bentley recently revealed that Sheridan has told him that he knows where he wants it to end.

"He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it," Bentley said. "That was a while ago. I'm sure he didn't know how we were going to get there but he knows how." When asked if some of the Duttons would die by the time Yellowstone concluded, he shrewdly responded, "I'm not a Dutton."

He added, "I don't think he's playing a game here. He does want to see something left for his son. I think he has seen himself [dead] from before the beginning of the season. He's already end-gamed what is happening to him. He knows what's coming and he's trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities."

"Is he just holding onto power or is he actually trying to do something with the land?" Bentley continued. "I think Jamie has valid questions about a lot of things and that's what's complicated about him. He has a good argument. He doesn't go about it the right way necessarily, or I guess in ways people hate, but it's his way and it's who he is."

The first half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently airing on Paramount Network. The series is on a midseason hiatus with new episodes returning this summer.