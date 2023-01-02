Yellowstone Season 5 Fans Furious About Long Wait for Return

Yellowstone returned from its brief holiday break on Sunday night to air "No Knife and No Coin," the Season 5 midseason finale with the episode setting up for a potentially explosive showdown within the Dutton family as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) made his formal move to pursue impeachment charges against his father, Montana governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner). With the Duttons seemingly now at war with each other and the fate of the ranch — and the family's legacy — in the balance, fans were also eagerly awaiting the announcement of the popular series' return for the remaining episodes of the season. Paramount delivered on that Sunday night as well, announcing that the series will return this summer and fans are furious about the wait. Warning: spoilers for the Season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone beyond this point.

Soon after Paramount Network released a teaser telling fans that Yellowstone would return with new episodes sometime this summer — a specific return date has not yet been given — fans took to social media to express their upset about the situation. For many, the lengthy wait for new episodes is a situation that feels less like what they got was a midseason finale but a season finale, while others were upset at having to wait at all now that war is on between the Duttons — especially since the episode saw Beth (Kelly Reilly) not only confront Jamie, but learn about the infamous "train station" and all the murders the family has carried out and go one step further in suggesting to her father that maybe it's time Jamie get taken to the train station himself.

Fans aren't thrilled, but they will have to wait until the summer to see how this plays out. You can read just a few of their reactions to the long wait for the rest of Yellowstone Season 5 below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section as well.