Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson Reveals She Nearly Quit Series Before Her Debut

Country singer Lainey Wilson made her Yellowstone debut as Abby in the first part of Season 5 of the hit Paramount Network series, but it turns out Wilson almost left the Dutton Ranch before her character made it to screen. During an interview with the Dutton Rules podcast (via Decider) Wilson revealed that her father was hospitalized while the show was filming and she very nearly left to go be with him — but that it was also her father who talked her into staying.

"In the middle of filming Yellowstone, my daddy was in the hospital," Wilson said. "He spent two months in the ICU in Houston, fighting for his life — the doctors told us he's not gonna make it, there's a big chance he's not gonna make it."

Wilson went on to explain that she was thinking about leaving Yellowstone to go support her family, but her father told her that she needed to stay.

"I was in Houston with my daddy standing next to his bed, and I was like, 'I'm not going to film. I can't do it. I can't do it.'" she said. "And he woke up just in time before I really made up my mind, and he said, 'I don't care if it was my funeral, if you got a job that needs to be done, you'd better go do it and. not come back until it's done. And so, I had to kind of pull myself up by my bootstraps and I had to think what would he want me to do. I had to find that courage from a place I had never actually had [dug] down so deep inside."

Wilson added the Yellowstone cast gave her a lot of support during her difficult time. She said that she attributes their support as what helped give her the strength to pull through.

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on the new episodes has not yet started and there has been quite a bit of rumored behind-the-scenes drama, particularly when it comes to the continued participation of series star Kevin Costner. It was previously reported that there has been friction between series creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner about the show's shooting schedule and last weekend, the show's panel at PaleyFest didn't exactly go as planned when only four members of the cast failed to appear. The original panel lineup included Sheridan, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jackie Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser. Only Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri showed up. It was reported that "scheduling conflicts" were to blame for the issues.

What do you think about Wilson's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.