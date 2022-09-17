Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Adds Peacemaker's Robert Patrick to Cast

The wide world of Yellowstone continues to grow with the fifth season coming in November, and multiple spinoffs in the works. In addition to the upcoming 6666, 1883 was a limited series that ended earlier this year, and 1923 is coming later this year. The cast of the newest prequel series continues to grow as it introduces another generation of Duttons to the franchise. The new series will take place four decades after 1883, and it's set to star iconic actors, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. This week, it was announced that Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Peacemaker's Robert Patrick will be joining the cast.

According to Variety, Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons. The 1923 cast will also include James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., the grown-up son of Tim McGraw's character in 1883. He's joined by Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. Paramount previously confirmed that Ford will be playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of McGraw's James Dutton and the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch. Mirren will be playing Ford's wife, Cara.

Yesterday, Patrick took to Instagram to celebrate the casting news. "Very excited to be a part of such an epic story! #yellowstone #1923 #paramount+ #taylorsheridan," Patrick wrote. You can view his post below:

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest franchises on Paramount's lineup. The Taylor Sheridan-created franchise will soon debut the long-awaited 6666 spinoff, which is also a prequel of sorts, which has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," executive producer David C. Glasser added.

Are excited to see 1923 debut in December? Are you happy to see Robert Patrick on the cast list? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!