Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer

It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.

Only 15 seconds long, the Yellowstone Season 5 teaser does all it needs to get people excited. All of the beloved characters of the series get a moment in the spotlight, including Rip Wheeler, brandishing a rifle, and Kayce Dutton, apparently over his journey of self-discovery. The teaser ends with a message to viewers: "All Will Be Revealed." What exactly it is that will be revealed, however, we're not sure. You can check out the full teaser below!

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. Prequel series 1932 is arriving on Paramount+ this winter. There will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on the Paramount Network on November 13th.