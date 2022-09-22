Game of Thrones Star Cast in Yellowstone Prequel 1923

The fifth season of Yellowstone is coming in November and while the limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, there is still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the upcoming 6666, the new prequel 1923 is expected to begin later this year. The series will take place four decades after 1883, and it's set to star iconic actors, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. New casting announcements for the series are continuing to pour in, and Deadline just reported that Jerome Flynn has joined the series.

Flynn is best known for playing Bronn on Game of Thrones in addition to appearing in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Black Mirror, Loving Vincent, Ripper Street, Soldier Solider, Between the Line, and more. Flynn will be playing Banner Creighton in 1923, who is described as "a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men." Paramount previously confirmed that Ford will be playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton and the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch. Mirren will be playing Ford's wife, Cara.

The series will also feature Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, as well as James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., the grown-up son of Tim McGraw's character in 1883. They are joined by Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, previously said. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," executive producer David C. Glasser added.

Are you excited for the world of Yellowstone to grow? Tell us in the comments!

Yellowstone's fifth season returns on November 13th. 1923 is currently in production in Montana and is expected to debut in December. Sheridan's other upcoming projects include Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.