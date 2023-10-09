Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers: "The Remembering"

Yellowstone is back tonight on CBS, but things are a little different this time around. Up to now the network has been broadcasting two episodes each Sunday tonight, but tonight we only get one: Season 1, Episode 6 "The Remembering". When we left off, Kayce had been arrested by the reservation police and while he's out now, things still aren't over for the youngest Dutton. This week, the fallout of Kayce's actions continue to be a source of stress, but it isn't the only one. Dan Jenkins is looking to bring John Dutton down and is making moves in that direction. Here's everything that went down.

Fair warning: spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Only read on if you really want to know!

What Happened in "The Remembering"?

Kayce rides the horse he gave John out into the forest, later stopping at a stream for a drink. The horse gets spooked and runs as a giant bear has shown up and about to attack. Kayce thinks he's going to die, but before the bear can actually attack him, a gunshot rings out and the bear runs away. As it turns out, Rip followed Kayce and saved his life but instead of a thank you, Kayce fights Rip, though Kayce doesn't exactly fare well. Rip tells him that he doesn't know what real work is and rides off. Back at the ranch, John spends time with Monica and Tate and Monica ends up asking John about the branding. John says that the brand is a way for the men who have been in trouble can signal that they are deserving of a second chance and Monica if that's behind Kayce's brand. She pushes John and he eventually tells her that John told Kayce not to marry her and force her to have an abortion when she was pregnant with Tate. When Kayce refused, John branded his son himself.

Elsewhere, Rainwater is looking at land to buy. He wants land that specifically borders the Yellowstone and despite being told that what he's interested in has no power or access to water, he wants them all even though it will cost a lot of money to bring water there. Meanwhile, Jamie and Beth meet with Governor Perry to discuss their political plans and they want Jamie to run as an independent and that he'll run unopposed and be the swing vote. The governor has a one-on-one with Beth, who ends up threatening the governor if she ever sleeps with John again. The governor then meets with Jamie and asks about John's cancer, which Jamie didn't know about.

Out in the fields, Kayce catches up with Rip, who reminds Kayce that he left and that he should stick with it. He also tells Kayce that he's tired of burying his secrets. Rip leaves and leaves behind a folder. It has the autopsy report about Robert. Later, Monica and Tate head to school (with Tate saying he wants to move to the ranch) and when they arrive the see a fight. Monica tries to break it up but is punched in the head and injured. Kayce gets to the school and he's advised to watch Monica for any signs her condition is getting worse.

At the ranch, Beth and Jamie confront John about his cancer. Elsewhere, Dan Jenkins meets with a contact who he believes can help him deal with John Dutton and they conspire to find someone to run for Livestock Commissioner against him but they need someone else to be the face. A nearby Rainwater hears this and joins the conversation and offers himself up and offers Dan a power source for his subdivision in exchange for a $60 million loan he wants to use to build a casino using Dan's land. They come to an agreement.

At home, Kayce notices a drone flying over so he takes it down and then spots a car in the distance. When he chases and catches up with the driver, the other car takes off. Monica goes outside but soon collapses and Kayce starts doing CPR.

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on CBS. The first four seasons of the series are also available to stream on Peacock.