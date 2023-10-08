CBS Only Airing One Episode of Yellowstone Tonight

Yellowstone has been airing Sunday nights on CBS for almost a month bringing in huge ratings for the network and introducing millions to the Dutton family saga for the first time on broadcast television. However, this week will be a little different for fans of the Paramount Network hit. While CBS has been airing two episodes each Sunday evening since mid-September, tonight, October 8th when fans tune in for Yellowstone, they'll only get one episode — and here's why.

Yellowstone airs on Sunday nights on CBS, which is a prime-time slot for the network but Sundays in general are generally pretty packed overall because of football. We are well into football season and it's something that CBS had to account for in airing Yellowstone on Sundays. When it was announced back in July that Yellowstone would air on the network this fall, it was also noted that CBS would air back-to-back episodes of Yellowstone each week at 9 p.m. ET starting with Season 1, but with one major caveat. On days when CBS airs more than one NFL game — which is the case today — only one episode will air at that time slot. Tonight, that means fans will only get Season 1, Episode 6 of Yellowstone, "The Remembering". Here's the episode synopsis: "A new partnership threatens John and the Yellowstone; Jamie ramps up his political campaign. Rip confronts Kayce about cleaning up his messes."

When Will Yellowstone Return With New Episodes?

While CBS is airing episodes of Yellowstone from the start, the series is currently in its fifth season, but it may be a while before fans are able to get back to new episodes of the series. Yellowstone went on a midseason break earlier this year and thus far, production on the remaining episodes of Season 5 has not even begun. Additionally, Yellowstone is set to end with Season 5 as Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton III, is departing the series. A continuation or follow up series is reportedly in the work with Matthew McConaughey set to star.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said previously. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Fans can also stream all current episodes of the Paramount Network series on Peacock.

