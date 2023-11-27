Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers: "Resurrection Day"

Last episode of Yellowstone, Jamie murdered a journalist, it was revealed that the Becks were actually behind the death of the Dutton's cattle, and it seems like the threat to the Yellowstone is getting even more intense than ever. This week, things take a decidedly violent turn — which is saying something considering this is Yellowstone. Here's what happened in "Resurrection Day".

Fair warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Read only if you want to know.

What Happened in "Resurrection Day"?

Kayce catches up with John at the stables in the early morning. John wants some alone time to think, but Kayce manages to go on a ride with him after reminding his dad that the problems will still be there when they get back. They end up at the spot where Kayce's mom died and John says he was a better man and father when she was alive. He hopes Kayce never experiences what that feels like, but Kayce says he already knows what it feels like. Back at the house, Jamie is crying and washing his face and is caught by Beth. She tells him about himself and then leaves, suggesting he kill himself as she does.

Elsewhere, the reservation police take Rainwater to a house where there's been a murder. The person killed was involved with the casino and their death was gruesome, including a severed hand that was left outside with a knife in it. Rainwater realizes this was a message. At the ranch, Tate — who was spending time with Rip — tells John he's going to be a cowboy when he grows up but needs a horse. He asks his grandfather to buy him one and says he will take care of the barn to pay him back, as well as feed and water it. John says if Kayce agrees, then he will.

Teal Beck goes to Dan's restaurant and informs him that he's suspended the liquor license and it won't be restored until the next spring. The cops take all the alcohol. Malcolm Beck goes to Beth's office and tells her that he knows she's buying up land and says that he doesn't think that John is a reasonable man and that he isn't either. Malcom does a lot of talking and tells her a story about someone who put her needs above his and uses it to threaten Beth. Beth gives back as good as she gets.

Tate convinces Kayce about the horse and the two of them show up at Monica's new apartment only to discover that she's packed up. She tells them that she can't move on and she asks Kayce for forgiveness. They reconcile. Back at the ranch, John notices here's a rifle missing from his gun cabinet. Jamie is also not around so John and Rip go looking for Jamie. Eventually, Rip does spot Jamie — after admitting to John that all he did in the matter of Sarah's murder was clean up — and John goes to Jamie who has the rifle and is planning to kill himself. After a bit of time, John tells Jamie he was wrong to send him off to school and says they'll work together on a new Jamie. That night John tells Beth to go easy on Jamie. She says she won't because Jamie needs to fight hardest. John tells her that Jamie was going to kill himself and Beth says she can get him to go through with it. John says he doesn't want that, but also can't admit that he loves Jamie. Later, Jamie moves into the bunkhouse to learn how to be a cowboy.

The next day, Beth and her assistant Jason are at work late when men show up at the office wearing masks. They have guns and they knock Jason out. They grab Beth, but she fights back. She was also able to get a test to Rip before the attack, and he tries to call but she does not answer. When Beth and Jason wake up from being attacked, they are tied up. Beth tells Jason to look at her so the men who attacked them don't get to see him scared but one man says he is there to scare her. She tells him good luck so he shoots Jason in the face. The man threatens to assault her and she taunts him. Rip shows up and attacks. Rip is shot, but ultimately the assailants are dealt with. Rip calls John and asks him to come with a doctor. Rip tells Beth he loves her.

The next day, Malcolm discovers the two men he sent to attack Beth outside his house dead and strung up with a note pinned to one's chest reading "Return to Sender". At the Yellowstone, when Kayce asks John what they're going to do about the Beck's John says they're going to kill them.