Yellowstone Would Have Introduced Another Dutton Brother In Season 6

It's been a wild year for Yellowstone, not only was it announced earlier this year that Season 5 will be the last for the hit Paramount Network series and there will be a significant wait for the remaining episodes of the season, but it was also recently announced that series star Kevin Costner — who plays patriarch John Dutton — won't be returning for those final episodes. All these developments mean that there will likely be major changes ahead as the series comes to a close and now, we know one of the things is being cut. According to TVLine, Christian musician Cory Asbury had been cast as a long-lost Dutton brother for Season 6, a season that is now not happening.

Asbury says that he had been cast to play a long-lost Dutton brother — sibling to Kayce, Beth, and Jamie. No details about the character or the role they would play in the overall Dutton family drama were revealed, but Asbury said that he was "so bummed" when the series was cancelled.

"I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was cancelled," Asbury said. "So bummed."

Asbury also said that he and his family were prepared to move to Montana to film the series, something that would have been a full year commitment.

Kevin Costner Previously Revealed There Were Plans for Season 6 and Season 7 of Yellowstone

Asbury's revelation that he had been cast as a lost Dutton sibling for the now-cancelled Season 6 of Yellowstone isn't the first time we've heard about future seasons of the series. Back in September, during Costner's court proceedings in his divorce case with Christine Baumgartner, Costner revealed that here were negotiations for further seasons of Yellowstone and that he had been offered $24 million to do Seasons 5, 6, and 7, though "issues about creative" caused talks with series creator Taylor Sheridan to break down.

The Yellowstone Story Will Continue

While Yellowstone is concluding with Season 5, it isn't the end of the story. Paramount has already confirmed a sequel series, 2024, is in the works. The series will star Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey. Another spinoff, 1944, is also in the works.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere," said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios."