Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 8 Recap With Spoilers: "Behind Us Only Grey"

Last episode of Yellowstone, the Becks orchestrated a brutal attack on Beth Dutton as part of their machinations against the Duttons and the Yellowstone. It's not something John Dutton is going to take lightly and prompts an unexpected alliance between enemies to take on the vicious brothers. Of course, the Becks have only just gotten started and things are only going to get more dangerous from here. Here's what happened in "Behind Us Only Grey".

Fair warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone Beyond this point. Read only if you want to know.

What Happened in "Beyond Us Only Grey"?

Kayce goes to the bunkhouse and gets Jamie to feed the horses as day begins on the ranch, Elsewhere, Beth looks at her horribly bruised face in the bathroom mirror before going back to the bedroom to Rip. John settles down to breakfast with Monica and Tate. Beth shows up as well but is unable to eat and asks for a smoothie made with ice cream and vodka. As she leaves the room, she tells Monica that she should see the other guy in regard to her injuries.

Rainwater and Dan both arrive at the ranch with their men to meet with John. Dan is upset about what happened to Beth. The men all meet and Dan doesn't quite understand what the Becks want. John lays it out for him: they want Dan to leave, Thomas to stop building the Casino, and for John to be the person to enforce both of those things. John also thinks that the Becks will start killing people to make things happen. Dan tries to get John to say that he wants to kill the Becks and John does so and Dan reveals he's recording the meeting because he didn't know what to expect. Dan also says into the recorder that they should kill the Becks but Rainwater doesn't do so explicitly. He does say that no one will look for the Becks on the reservation when they go missing.

Malcom goes into his brother's office, furious about things and worried people will notice if things continue to develop. Malcom thinks they have to go all the way no matter what and Teal wants to know who they start with at this point. Malcom says they start with who John loves the most and it's implied that's Tate. Elsewhere, a livestock agent reports into John and doesn't have good news because he hasn't found out who rented the plane that was used to kill the cattle. All he's got is paperwork from a packing house in Butte. John then figures out something and has the agent look up Malcom Beck on the FAA website in Billings or Butte and they discover that Malcom owns three cargo plans at the airfield in Billings. They realize he used his own plane.

Jimmy takes the money he won to go pay his debt and ends up also having to give the belt buckle he won as well. John tells Kayce about the Becks having their own plane and Kayce asks John to set a meeting somewhere that is too far for a man with a plan to drive. They set it for Jackson Hole because the Becks would have to fly over the ranch. Elsewhere, the Becks move onto the next part of their plan and shoot a guard on the reservation. Later, while Monica and Kayce are relaxing, John interrupts and tells Kayce to get dressed. He does the same to Jamie and they get in the truck. They head to the guard shack. John needs Jamie to be a lawyer for this. Everyone there starts trying to sort out jurisdiction. Rainwater says they know who is responsible, the sheriff says that it would be best if Rainwater said they were halting construction because it's what the Becks want and it will give them time to figure out the next move. The sheriff also warns John that he's the next target and John says he's fine with that and will even leave the gate open. John then calls Malcom and sets up the meeting for Jackson Hole and Malcom agrees. When he hangs up though, there are photos of Monica, Tate, Kayce, Beth, and Jamie on the table and he pushes the photo of Tate towards Teal saying, "Who he loves the most."