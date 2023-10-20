Yellowstone Season 2 Gets CBS Premiere Date

Yellowstone is in its fifth season on Paramount Network, but some fans are currently watching for the first time as it airs on CBS. Despite the fact that some of the show has been censored for broadcast, the series has delivered big ratings for CBS. Most recently, the eighth episode aired on October 15th, which means the season one finale will air on Sunday, October 22nd. If you've been enjoying Yellowstone on CBS, you're in luck, because the network just announced the release date for the second season. Season 2 of Yellowstone is officially airing on CBS starting October 29th (per Variety).

Fans won't have to wait to start the second season of Yellowstone on CBS as the schedule will continue on Sunday nights with no hiatus. According to Deadline, Yellowstone's broadcast debut delivered 6.56 million viewers, making it the most-watched entertainment program of that week. That's also the biggest audience for a scripted network series since the NCIS finale aired back in May.

Is Yellowstone Getting a Season 6?

Yellowstone as we know will end with Season 5 after Kevin Costner departs the series. A continuation is reportedly in the works, with a new sequel show set to take Yellowstone's place. Matthew McConaughey is set to star in the sequel alongside many of the current stars, who are expected to reprise their roles. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, co-creator Taylor Sheridan talked about bringing McConaughey into the Yellowstone universe.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Stay tuned fore more updates about Yellowstone's upcoming fifth season.

Have you been watching Yellowstone on CBS? Tell us in the comments!