Nickmercs, TimTheTatman Respond to Dr Disrespect's Admission of Messaging a Minor

Famed streamers Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff and Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar have released responses to the new admission from Dr Disrespect that he traded messages with a minor in 2017. Earlier today, Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, posted a message on social media that in part admitted to recent allegations tied to his ban from Twitch roughly four years ago. In the wake of this statement, both Kolcheff and Betar have released statements on the situation with each being left bewildered.

In his own post on X, Betar seemed stunned by the news that Beahm had shared earlier in the afternoon. Betar shared a video that was roughly 90 seconds in length where he looked to be still wrapping his mind around the news. He went on to say that this situation was a "very difficult" one for him given his relationship with Beahm over multiple years. Betar added that if Beahm knew he was messaging a minor and still sent messages that were deemed inappropriate, then he "can not support that." He didn't say anything further about what his status with Beahm will be in the future.

As for Kolcheff's message, he also happened to post a brief video on X about the ordeal. Kolcheff was quick to label the admission from Beahm as "inexcusable" and said that he couldn't defend it whatsoever. Like Betar, Kolcheff also said that he was particularly bothered by the situation given how often he had played video games with Beahm over the years.

"Just to be blunt and straightforward, that's inexcusable, that's unacceptable. There's no excuse for something like that," Kolcheff said. "I can't support it. I can't defend it. The boys and I are torn up over it too because we played a lot of games with the guy. It feels a little weird but what can you do."

Throughout their respective streaming careers, Kolcheff, Betar, and Beahm have all been linked to one another, primarily because they are three of the biggest faces tied to Call of Duty. While each would play other games from time to time, this trio has been most synonymous with the Call of Duty series, which naturally led to them playing with each other quite often. For now, it seems like Kolcheff and Betar are moving on from playing with Beahm. As for Beahm himself, he has stated that he'll be returning to streaming as his Dr Disrespect character in the future after taking a prolonged break.