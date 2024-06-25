Cartoon Network Collides With Jujutsu Kaisen in Regular Show Crossover

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and Regular Show have made headlines quite a bit as of late, despite the two stories remaining wildly different from one another. The former is heading toward its conclusion in the manga as the third season of the anime will tackle the Culling Game thanks to Studio MAPPA. While Regular Show's original series came to an end years ago, Warner Bros recently announced that the world of Mordecai and Rigby will be making a comeback, even if the protagonists don't do the same. Now, Cartoon Network has slammed the two universes together by imaging the cast of Regular Show in some of the biggest Jujutsu Kaisen shoes.

At this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros confirmed that Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel would return. Considering that the original series ended with quite the definitive finale, it has many fans wondering what the new series will explore since Mordecai and Rigby are shown with families in the final episode. As it stands, no information has been revealed regarding when production will begin on the sequel series or what the story of the series will be. With Warner Bros also bringing back Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends and Adventure Time, Cartoon Network is set to see some big comebacks in its future.

Regular Kaisen: Jujutsu Show

Cartoon Network itself shared new creative fan art that blends the worlds of Benson's park with Jujutsu Tech. The art features Skips, Benson, Rigby, Mordecai, and Muscle Man as Todo, Yuji Itadori, Sukuna, Gojo, and Toji respectively. It's highly doubtful we'll see an official project slamming these two worlds together, but that isn't stopping artists from imagining what the world of North American animation and Japanese anime might look like if they collided.

Much like Regular Show's return, anime fans don't know when to expect the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen to hit the small screen. Considering how the second season ended, the world has become a far scarier play for Yuji Itadori. Now on the run from both his enemies and allies alike, Yuji is going to find help from some unexpected places as the Culling Game will be front and center in the upcoming season.

