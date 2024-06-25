Demon Slayer Season 4 Finale First Look and Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be bringing Season 4 to an end with its next episode, and the anime has revealed the first look and story details for the big finale! Demon Slayer Season 4 has spent its run this Spring adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. While this was originally the shortest arc in the manga, this season has added plenty of new material to further showcase each member of the Hashira before the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji. But now it's time to see how it's all going to come to an end.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will officially be ending its run with the next episode, and the anime has revealed the first look at what's to come in the finale. Showcasing a new still featuring a frightened Tanjiro, it's clear that what's being set up will be an explosive gateway to the final battles to come in the anime's future. Titled "The Hashira Unite," you can check out the first look at Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 (which will feature an extended run time) below.

(Photo: Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 - ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 8 is titled "The Hashira Unite" and the website ominously teases the finale as such, "On a quiet, moonlit night, Kagaya finally meets Muzan Kibutsuji, who appears at the Ubuyashiki residence." The episode will be premiering with Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 30th at 8:45AM PT, and will feature an extended run time of 60 minutes to bring it all to an end as Muzan prepares to make his move on Ubuyashiki and seek out Nezuko to truly conquer the sun.

It's yet to be revealed what kind of plans are in place for Demon Slayer's anime future, but it will likely be revealed soon as the fourth season reaches its end. There are currently rumors that the anime will end with a film trilogy tackling the final fights against Muzan, but it's yet to be confirmed if this is going to be the case. There is plenty of material for either films or a full fifth season, so we'll see how it all shakes out.

With Demon Slayer Season 4 ending soon, you can catch up with all current episodes and Mugen Train film available for streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and more.