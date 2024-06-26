Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2024
Kamp Koral Season 2 highlights the Paramount+ July lineup.
July is almost here and, if you're looking for new movies and TV to stream while escaping the summer heat, Paramount+ has you covered. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming lineup throughout the month of July, and there's a lot to look forward to.
The first day of July will see dozens of movies make their way to Paramount+. Among the new additions at the top of the month are Charlie's Angels, Blades of Glory, Heat, Caddyshack, the entire Die Hard franchise, and 10 live-action Star Trek films.
July 10th will be a big day for animation fans, with Paramount+ adding past seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head and SpongeBob Squarepants. That day will also see the premiere of Kamp Koral Season 2.
You can check out the full lineup of Paramount+ July additions below!
July 1st
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Perfect Day
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
American History X
Apache Junction
Big Top Pee-Wee
Biker Boyz
Blades of Glory
Blue Chips
Boyz N' The Hood
Caddyshack
Catch the Bullet
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels Full Throttle
Charlotte's Web
Copycat
Defiance
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Drag Me to Hell
El Dorado
Enemy at the Gates
Fear
Freedom Writers
Funny Face
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Grease
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Heat
Heist
Identity
Imagine That
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Live Free or Die Hard
Love The Coopers
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Miss Sloane
My Left Foot
Necessary Roughness
New Jack City
Outlaw Posse
Paid in Full
Pawn Sacrifice
Private Parts
Rounders
Rudy
Rules of Engagement
Rushmore
RV
Sahara
Set It Off: Director's Cut
Sexy Beast
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition
Stephen King's Thinner
Stop-Loss
Summer Rental
Summer School
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
Swingers
Terms of Endearment
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Babysitter
The East
The Love Letter
The Mechanic
The Running Man
The Saint
The Silence of the Lambs
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Truman Show
The Yards
Timeline
Tom & Jerry
Top Secret!
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier
What Men Want
Without a Paddle
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zero Dark Thirty
Memory
Sylvia (Jessica Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. But all of that gets blown open when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion and a surprise encounter opens a door to the past.
July 3rd
The National Parks
July 4th
CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls
July 8th
Anesthesia
July 9th
Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken premiere
This two-part docuseries tells a story of music's power to heal and transcend. Melissa Etheridge finds inspiration in five incarcerated women and performs an original song for them at their prison.
July 10th
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)
Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)
The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)
Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years season two premiere
Ten-year-old SpongeBob and his pals spend their summer catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest kamp in the kelp forest.
July 13th
Arthur and the Invisibles
July 15th
Fifty Shades of Black
The Current War
July 16th
Mafia Spies premiere
In this docuseries, real-world spies, gangsters, honeypots and mistresses unravel a hidden conspiracy between the CIA and the Chicago mob to assassinate Fidel Castro.
July 17th
Basketball Wives (Season 11)
July 18th
Big Brother (Season 26)
July 22nd
PD True (Season 1)
July 24th
Weiner
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 16)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)
July 27th
Hannibal Rising
July 31st
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)
