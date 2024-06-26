Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2024

July is almost here and, if you're looking for new movies and TV to stream while escaping the summer heat, Paramount+ has you covered. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming lineup throughout the month of July, and there's a lot to look forward to.

The first day of July will see dozens of movies make their way to Paramount+. Among the new additions at the top of the month are Charlie's Angels, Blades of Glory, Heat, Caddyshack, the entire Die Hard franchise, and 10 live-action Star Trek films.

July 10th will be a big day for animation fans, with Paramount+ adding past seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head and SpongeBob Squarepants. That day will also see the premiere of Kamp Koral Season 2.

You can check out the full lineup of Paramount+ July additions below!