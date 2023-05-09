Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 to Hit Peacock This Month

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 is headed to Peacock this month. The show announced that fans would be able to see all the drama with the Dutton family on the NBCUniversal streaming service on May 25. Things are quickly careening towards a conclusion with the beloved Paramount Network drama. Just last week, Paramount announced that Season 5 would be the end of the road for the Kevin Costner-led drama. However, that won't be the end as there are spinoff series already airing and multiple other shows in that universe being developed. For the fans that want to get up to speed before the end, they can do that on Peacock.

Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios recently penned the following statement: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world," David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios added.

What's In The Pipeline For Yellowstone Now?

Both 1883 and 1923 are full steam ahead for the Yellowstone universe. In fact, the franchise has managed to get stars like Helen Mirren to sign on for roles. She talked to The Wrap about how she sees Yellowstone as a part of the entertainment landscape.

"I don't see it as a franchise. I don't see it like that," Mirren explained. "I know this is going to sound super pretentions, but I see it more as an examination of the history of America, in the way that War & Peace was an examination of part of the history of Russia, seen through the eyes of the families, family members. I see it much more like that."

"I personally hadn't seen a lot of Yellowstone, but mostly I jumped on board because of Taylor's writing in his films that is so very, very good and it transpired that he is a brilliant writer. He really is," Mirren adde in the interview. "The scripts arrived as complete things that you didn't want to change a word, you didn't want to add anything, you didn't want to take anything away. They were psychologically interesting to play, as an actor."

